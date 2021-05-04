Father of LFC midfield target says his son isn’t ready for transfer yet

Ryan Gravenberch will remain at Ajax for the time being, despite being linked to multiple top European clubs, including Liverpool.

The starlet plays in central midfield and has been touted as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement, but his dad wants him to remain at Ajax to aid his development.

“He has to take that last step at Ajax. He just has to and he hasn’t done that yet,” Gravenberch’s father told Ajax Showtime, as quoted by TeamTalk.

“I want him to fully mature at Ajax, so as far as I’m concerned he will just stay at Ajax.

“He has only played one full season now and that was of course quite good, but next season he will have to play even better.

“Then, despite his age, he really must be one of the key players, especially if he plays in the European Championship [with the Netherlands].

“Next season, he will not get away with it in the dressing room if he plays poorly several games in a row.

“I really think he should take a step at Ajax first. He has to climb in the hierarchy and stand up more for himself within the squad.

“I’m not going to push him to do that, that makes no sense to Ryan. But he also realises that. He also thinks it is best for him to stay at Ajax.

“In my heart – and also in Ryan’s – he first continues to develop at Ajax before he takes a step higher.”

We respect this view and are simply glad the young lad has such a good mentor in his corner.

Many of times a young player had prematurely made the leap to a bigger club and not been able to fulfil his talent as a result.

For Liverpool though, we do need a new central midfielder, with Wijnaldum exiting on a Bosman and doubts surrounding the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Curtis Jones is coming through, but we’ll still need a new midfielder who can play week in, week out, like Wijnaldum has proven capable of in the past five seasons.