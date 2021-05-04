Honigstein says Sancho will only sign for Liverpool on very bad condition

Liverpool will only be able to afford Jadon Sancho if Mo Salah is sold this summer, reckons Raphael Honigstein.

The German journalist made the comment when speculating about the Englishman’s likely next club.

“I cannot imagine Liverpool, especially since the money for a Sancho transfer is simply not there. A new dynamic could only come into the matter if Mo Salah leaves,” he told Sport1.

Salah has been basically our only shining light this term and there is no way we should even consider cashing in – even if his contract situation is beginning to worry us slightly.

The Egyptian wants big new terms, which he deserves, but the club is anxious about agreeing to the extension given our current finances.

But by not giving Salah what he wants, we risk him running down his contract, which this time next year, will have only one year left on it – which will force us into a much cheaper sale…

Buying a player like Sancho won’t feel very exciting if it’s the result of us losing our best player.

We’d give Salah what we he wants. Without him this term, we’d be in mid-table, at best.