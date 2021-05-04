Italian media continue to link Liverpool with hot-shot forward

Liverpool are reportedly one of several clubs interested in Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic – a promising 21-year-old striker, who has 19 Serie A goals to his name this season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as cited by our friends over at SempreMilan, Roma, AC Milan Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen on the Serbia international.

Fiorentina have endured a stuttering form this season, but Vlahovic has powered on and turned out top drawer performances every week thus far.

The Fiorentina star represents a different type of striker for Liverpool than what they have now, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and even Divock Origi more technically inclined.

The 21-year-old is the kind of striker we’ve not seen at Anfield since Christian Benteke and Andy Carroll, a bit more a physical and aerial presence in the box.

Although promising, it shouldn’t be expected that Vlahovic would start most games for Liverpool, with the aforementioned Firmino and Jota the go-to pair for Jurgen Klopp, when picking a central attacker, as it stands.