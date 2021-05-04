Keita’s agent criticises Jurgen Klopp: “The day he gets Naby to play…”

The agent of Liverpool star Naby Keita has seemingly criticised Jurgen Klopp in an unprovoked post on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Malick Kebe, backing his client, said the best of the Guinea international is yet to come – because the manager hasn’t played the midfielder in his ‘favourite’ position.

Take a look at the tweet below.

The day that Coach Klopp gets Naby Keita to play in his favorite role, you see what he will bring to Liverpool. He is a playmaker, not a scavenger. Good to hear, hi. https://t.co/IvcTpJcAja — Malick Kebe (@MalickKebe8) May 3, 2021

Commenting on the boss’ tactics on social media is unlikely to win over anyone at Anfield, with Mo Salah’s agent Rammy Abbas considered a slight pain in the neck for similar antics.

Kebe makes an interesting point about Keita, though – is the Reds’ No.8 being played out of position? We’d have to imagine Klopp and co., who see the players every day in training, know what’s best…

Taking a look at Transfermarkt shows the midfielder has been used centrally 74% of the time throughout his career, and only as a CAM on nine instances across 251 appearances.

If anything, it seems Keita actually leans more toward defensive duties, having been deployed in the No.6 role on 28 occasions for various clubs – including Liverpool.