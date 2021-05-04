Liverpool set aside money to buy ‘generational talent’ before COVID struck…

In an article about Jadon Sancho’s likely next club, Melissa Reddy has explained that Liverpool probably don’t have the required finances to bring him to Anfield – despite previously not spending big in case a player of his magnitude became available…

Sadly, COVID-19 and the after-effects of this horrible season, in which Champions League qualification looks very unlikely, will scupper us in the transfer market.

“Before the global pandemic, Liverpool acted cautiously in the transfer market to create reserves should a generational talent or a real difference maker be available at the right time for the right price,” Reddy told German outlet Sport1.

“The club bought Diogo Jota to bolster the attack, but there is an awareness that the offensive trio Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah has overplayed and is not getting any younger….

“Sancho’s excellent performances at BVB have exploded his value to a point that’s unrealistic for Liverpool. Now with an exit clause, it is an unlikely deal because of the financial situation as a result of Covid.

“Liverpool do not play expensive poker games, either like City, Manchester United or Chelsea, who can afford to. The transfers last summer were all on flexible terms. Wolves, for example, only accepted around ten percent of the guaranteed transfer fee for Jota for the first year of his transfer.”

In another German article in Bild this morning, Sancho has been heavily linked to us again, but we just can’t see how we can financially compete with the other sides who’ll be fighting for his signature.

Bild say a £72m fee will be required, but Liverpool won’t spend that unless we sell one of the current front-three.

Roberto Firmino would be the only player we’d potentially sanction an exit for, and even then, we’d rather Bobby stayed and re-found the form that made him one of the most exciting, unique forwards in the business during our two years of glory.

At EOTK, we think the club will far more likely bring in another Jota-type: big potential, medium fee; than a Sancho – who’ll break the bank.