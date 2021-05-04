Manchester United have new date for Round 2 of protests that could affect LFC clash

According to various posts on social media, Manchester United fans will be using the weekend of May 15/16 for ‘Round 2’ of their anti-Glazer protests…

Round 1 meant our game at Old Trafford was cancelled on Sunday due to the safety of both teams – and as of yet – there has been no new date named for the fixture to be fulfilled.

We’re due to play West Brom on the weekend of March 15/16, but speculative claims had already suggested we could play United this weekend instead with the Baggies fixture moved to midweek – as United have Europa League commitments…

The situation is messy, and really, Liverpool should probably be awarded the three points if the game cannot be reasonably organised again.

If disruption affects the game, whenever it is rescheduled, we likely will – although that’s not really the pressing concern right now in terms of football’s bigger picture.

Fans are fighting for real change in terms of football ownership – so billionaires can longer take advantage of 150-year-old social institutions for personal gain.

It’s a fight we should be behind, too.