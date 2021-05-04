Over 3,000 Liverpool fans have their say on Minamino’s future with resounding answer

Thousands of Liverpool fans have weighed in on an interesting debate regarding the future of Japan international Takumi Minamino.

A tweet posted by our friends over at LFC Transfer Room included a poll which quizzed Twitter users on whether the Reds should keep or sell the forward.

At the time of writing, the poll has just under 3,000 participants and the message is clear: with 67% of the vote, fans think it’s time to move Minamino on.

Take a look at the full results below:

We at Empire of the Kop are somewhat shocked by the result, as we’d be up for giving Minamino more time to prove himself at Anfield.

The decision to sanction a loan deal to Southampton in January could have been made with Xherdan Shaqiri in mind.

With both Taki and the Swiss flyer in the squad, it’s difficult to see where they’d both get semi-regular football.

Thankfully, the Saints don’t have an option to make Minamino’s move permanent this summer, as insisted by Jurgen Klopp, and he will return to Liverpool in preparation for the 2021/22 Premier League season.