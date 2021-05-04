(Photo) Virgil van Dijk takes crucial step toward return from injury

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk has taken a huge step in the right direction toward his eventual return from injury.

The Netherlands international has been spotted in training, working on changing direction between obstacles.

With the drill being somewhat taxing on van Dijk’s knees, it’s encouraging to see him stepping up his recovery.

Still, there is some way to go for the big man – but a positive is a positive, and Liverpool need as many of those as they can get right now!

Take a look at the photo below – plus bonus Joe Gomez snap.

A welcome sight for Liverpool FC. pic.twitter.com/6SSQFq8sLH — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 4, 2021