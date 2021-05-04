(Video) Brilliant Thiago comp will get Liverpool fans excited about next season

It’s no secret Thiago Alcantara hasn’t got off to a flying start at Liverpool – but it’s not really his fault.

When watching the Spain international this season, his talent is obvious to anyone with a set of eyes.

The problem is – he’s been playing in a role which restricts his freedom for much of the current campaign, filling in for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho when they’ve been injured or used as emergency defenders.

When playing with a natural anchor, Thiago is let loose and a constant pest to opposition players.

A compilation created by CF Comps highlights some of the midfield maestro’s finest moments this season, and teases what’s to come from Liverpool’s No.6 in 2021/22, with a fully-fit squad behind him.

Take a watch of the video below.

Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool 20/21 We will see the best of him next season when everyone is fully fit. pic.twitter.com/07lnln9bzd — CF_Comps (@CF_Comps9) May 4, 2021