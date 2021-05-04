(Video) Carra goes on rant in support of United fans against Shearer and Jenas

Jamie Carragher has been very vocal and probably one of the best voices on the current state of football ever since the ESL debacle and subsequent follow up occurred.

Last night on Monday Night Football, he called out the lazy criticism of Manchester United fans from the likes of Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas that they wouldn’t be unhappy if they’d won more trophies under the Glazers…

This kind of comment is simply not helpful and ignores what football fans are trying to achieve right now – it’s bigger than winning and losing – and Carra rightly pointed out the flaws in the argument.

We don’t think United went about their protest correctly. The violence was stupid – but we admire their efforts in making a stand against this plague that is spoiling our game.

Check it out for yourself below, courtesy of Sky Sports: