(Video) Graeme Souness smirks at Man United fans hurling abuse at him

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has taken a pounding in recent days for his ignorant comments about protests by Manchester United fans against the ownership of their club.

But a video of the Scot, who was on punditry duty for Sky Sports at Old Trafford last weekend, has emerged online – and we absolutely love it.

Removing the context from the clip below – that being what United are protesting for, which we completely sympathise with – Souness smiling at the camera while being called a “Scouse c*nt” is absolute gold.

The former captain and manager of Liverpool has always been a lover of sh*thousery.

Take a look at the video below.

“No rivalry, No Tribalism, We’re all in this together”. pic.twitter.com/zb58MDCJrD — Tony Caveney (@Anthony29624583) May 4, 2021