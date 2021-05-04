Video shows Old Trafford protestor being punched by police behind a van

The protest outside and inside Old Trafford on Sunday that led to our game against Manchester United being called off had good intentions, but it was inevitably marred by violence.

Protest is good. Protest helps big change – but the fallout from Sunday’s carnage will now focus just as much on the isolated incidents as it will the Glazers and football ownership in the UK as a whole.

This video here is an especially nasty one. It shows a group of policeman weighing into a young lad behind a van, seemingly out of shot. They were not aware of someone filming it on a camera behind them.

We don’t know what what the fan on the floor did in the first place, of course, and we know that there were incidents of police officers attacked with projectiles amongst other things – so it’s not for us to blindly hypothesise.

Still, this is not nice at all. What a weird, horrible season for football this one has been…

Why has this video fallen under the radar from yesterday’s protest? This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/QKKbPauDQp — rebekka 🦋 (@rebekkarnold) May 3, 2021