Amazing Harvey Elliott stat suggests youngster is ready for Liverpool chance

Harvey Elliott’s tally of 17 goal involvements – including six goals and 11 assists – is the most from a teenager across the top four divisions of English football this term, according to OptaJoe.

The Englishman has enjoyed a remarkable season on loan in the Championship, defying many of his critics who suggested the physicality of the second tier would be something of a shock to the system to the 18-year-old.

17 – No teenager has been directly involved in more league goals in England's top four tiers this season than Harvey Elliott (6 goals, 11 assists). Talent. Two years on from Elliott becoming the youngest ever Premier League player, @michael_reid11 assesses his career so far. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021

Whilst many rightly rave over the maturity of the former Fulham starlet’s performances, it is worth considering the winger’s age – both as a point to emphasise the impressive nature of his successes and to consider whether a jump to the Liverpool first-team squad is viable.

READ MORE: New report reveals nature of Manchester City’s continuing legal battle with Premier League over FFP – New York Times

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made signing a new forward his priority for the summer window, which might suggest that chances will be slim for Elliott, particularly with the likes of Diogo Jota also competing for a starting slot.

That being said, with our current options in Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri deemed likely to make for the exit come the season end, it would open up an opportunity for the loanee to infiltrate Klopp’s first-team plans.

With three years remaining on the German’s contract at Anfield, we’d love to see the youngster soak up as much advice and coaching as he can, particularly with there being seemingly boundless potential on the teenager’s part to exploit.

Exclusive: Liverpool tracking €60m ace deemed similar to Zlatan Ibrahimovic