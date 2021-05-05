Ex-Liverpool striker explains how Balotelli scored own-goals in training

“My head went with him in training and I had to go in and say to Brendan ‘don’t put me on his team again’. I think Stevie [Gerrard] had said the same.

“HIS HEAD WOULD JUST GO. IF IT WASN’T GOING HIS WAY, HE WOULD JUST RUIN THE SESSION BASICALLY. HE’D KICK THE BALL AWAY, SCORE AN OWN GOAL. I WAS SPEAKING TO JOE HART AND THE LADS AT ENGLAND AND THEY WERE LIKE ‘HE WAS LIKE THAT AT CITY’. I’D ASK THEM ‘HOW DID HE GET AWAY WITH IT?’. THEY JUST SHOOK THEIR HEADS.”

Jurgen Klopp made sure to allow Balotelli’s exit at the first possible opportunity, and it’s crazy to think he wanted him gone so badly, we gave him to Nice for free just two years after paying £16m for his signature!

Nowadays, the club would never sanction a deal for a Balotelli type. We care as much about the person arriving as the player – and it’s this strategy that has helped form a brilliant squad jam-packed full off selfless winners.

This summer, we’ll need some more ace additions if we’re to close the gap on Manchester City, whose strength in depth is simply insane.