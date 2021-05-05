‘I would say that FSG have been far better’ – Liverpool owners defended over rival’s after ESL travesty

Simon Hughes has stated that Liverpool currently have “far better owners” than those enjoyed by Manchester United with the Glazers.

The two clubs courted controversy with their failed plan to form a breakaway Super League alongside the Premier League ‘big six’ and a selection of Europe’s premier outfits.

“When you actually look at what they’ve done for the football clubs, I would say that FSG have been far better owners of Liverpool than the Glazers have of United,” the journalist spoke on The Athletic’s The Red Agenda podcast.

“I totally understand why Man United fans have just had enough now – it’s enough.

“Unfortunately, I do feel the ship sailed a long time ago.

“If you think about 2005 when they took over there was obviously a huge reaction to that and yet the club has sort of coasted for a long time.”

Objectively speaking, the difference in attitude and response between FSG and the Glazers has been night and day.

John W. Henry’s apology, though panned by fans, felt genuine and as if, at the very least, some thought had been put into it – supporters were made central in words if not, as of yet, through actions.

Avram Glazer’s vow of silence, by contrast, has held firm, even under questioning from a Sky Sports reporter, with the American’s seeming indifference to the United fanbase striking when compared to the Liverpool ownership’s acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, we’re not willing to excuse FSG for their poor judgement, however, neither are we willing to help push the group out of the club given their otherwise commendable (barring several other notable hiccups) stewardship.

