Konate makes Liverpool decision after phone call with new RB Leipzig boss – report

Ibrahima Konate has not changed his mind on his next move, despite a phone call from Jesse Marsch, who is set to to take the reins from Bayern-bound Julian Nagelsmann, in an attempt to persuade the 21-year-old to remain at the Red Bull Arena.

This claim comes from Anfield Central, who assert that the Bundesliga star remains on track to sign for the Reds in the upcoming summer window.

“New RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch was appointed last week and made it a priority to talk to Ibrahima Konate but he was unable to persuade the Frenchman to stay,” Michael Mongie wrote. “The Frenchman was contacted by his would-be new manager but with Konate heading to Anfield in the summer, he won’t be managed by Marsch. The American was appointed after Julian Nagelsmann accepted a job offer by Bayern Munich.”

One can hardly blame the American for trying to get one of his best players to stay, especially when it means he will be losing his potential first-choice defensive partnership, with Dayot Upamecano heading for the exit alongside the club’s current manager.

As impressive an outfit as the second-placed side in the German top flight is, however, the prestige of a club like Liverpool is one that’s hard to ignore, particularly with Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

With us having reportedly sorted our first major signing, it’s a positive start to our summer dealings from Michael Edwards and the recruitment team, setting the tone for what will hopefully be an impressive upcoming window.

