Liverpool fans react to image of Joe Gomez’s knee, 7 months after injury – ‘Helluva scar, that…’

Joe Gomez is back outside at Kirkby, doing some ball work, as is Virgil van Dijk.

This is terrific news for the long-term, but irrelevant short-term. Neither will play again this season and it’s all about getting them right in time for next season.

The scar on Gomez’s left knee though is enormous – and it worried a lot of Reds on Twitter last night when the club posted a picture of his workout.

It’s crazy to think this all stemmed from Gomez simply twisting wrong during England training – there was apparently no impact or contact – so we guess the scar is from the surgery.

There should absolutely be no short-term pressure on the centre-back to return – and we think next season should actually be one in which he’s eased in gently – for the sake of his career.

That’s why we need to sign Ibrahima Konate and Ozan Kabak, in our opinion.

That Joe Gomez knee pic has ruined my night — J🇮🇪HN #FSGOut (@CloudyLennonade) May 4, 2021

Some knee on Gomez there https://t.co/cObcs5vdkn — ΚΛΕΙΣΤΟ ΑΜΕΣΟΣ (@Vondopoulos) May 4, 2021

Look at Gomez's scar on his left knee man, I really hope he doesn't get injured again🙏🏻 https://t.co/H0Fk4QKXiw — #FSGOUT (@28_Hariharan) May 4, 2021

Helluva scar that on Gomez’ knee, Jesus Christ https://t.co/99p0lPiU9V — LPJ (@LewisParryJones) May 4, 2021

Still can’t get over the state of Gomez’ knee to be honest https://t.co/SXvV28PSsE — NotScouseBastardBackup (@bastardbackup) May 4, 2021