Liverpool fans react to image of Joe Gomez’s knee, 7 months after injury – ‘Helluva scar, that…’

Joe Gomez is back outside at Kirkby, doing some ball work, as is Virgil van Dijk.
This is terrific news for the long-term, but irrelevant short-term. Neither will play again this season and it’s all about getting them right in time for next season.
The scar on Gomez’s left knee though is enormous – and it worried a lot of Reds on Twitter last night when the club posted a picture of his workout.
It’s crazy to think this all stemmed from Gomez simply twisting wrong during England training – there was apparently no impact or contact – so we guess the scar is from the surgery.
There should absolutely be no short-term pressure on the centre-back to return – and we think next season should actually be one in which he’s eased in gently – for the sake of his career.
That’s why we need to sign Ibrahima Konate and Ozan Kabak, in our opinion.
