Liverpool loanee could become a big part of Klopp’s plans next season, says Ex-PL star

Keith Gillespie has claimed that Harvey Elliott could be fast-tracked to the Liverpool first-team squad, should he enjoy a positive pre-season with the club in the summer, as reported by the Transfer Tavern.

The Reds’ loanee has been in scintillating form at Blackburn Rovers, registering a remarkable 17 goal contributions in 40 Championship appearances.

“It will all depend on what Liverpool want. If Liverpool are happy with the environment he’s in and feel like he needs another year – why not be at Blackburn?” the former Newcastle midfielder said. “I think they’ve got big plans for him at Liverpool. He could come back to the club in pre-season and play out of his skin and suddenly find himself in that side week in, week out.”

The 18-year-old has certainly defied expectations in his maiden season in the second-tier of English football, matching fellow loanee Harry Wilson’s assist tally for the term.

Whether the Englishman is ready for the considerable step up to the Premier League, however, not to mention our supremely talented squad is, of course, another thing entirely.

Should the youngster take to the challenge of pre-season as he did to his loan spell, in open defiance of his naysayers, it will certainly hand Jurgen Klopp a much-welcome headache ahead of the next campaign.

As things stand, we’re unlikely to see the German put all his eggs in one basket with the electric winger, however, as an additional option beyond a forward signing in the summer, especially if the likes of Divock Origi departs, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

