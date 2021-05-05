New report claims Liverpool’s 20-goal star wants to leave as PSG see forward as a Mbappe replacement – Le Parisien

PSG are reportedly considering Liverpool star Mo Salah as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, should the Frenchman depart in the summer window, as reported by Le Parisien (via Sport Witness).

The report in question has claimed that the Egyptian would be prepared to leave the Reds should if the aforementioned eventuality were to occur.

Speculation has surrounded the former Roma man’s future at Anfield following a spate of interviews in which the 28-year-old suggested he would be open to a switch abroad.

Given that the forward also made clear his desire for renewed terms at Liverpool, effectively leaving the ball in our hierarchy’s court, it’s far from set in stone that the 20-goal man would be interested in parting ways come the season end.

From our perspective, taking into account how his goals this season have near-singlehandedly kept us in contention for a top four spot, it would make little sense for us not to extend Salah’s stay in Merseyside if the player is willing.

It goes without saying that losing our Egyptian King, when Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the signing of an additional forward a priority, would be problematic, to say the least, though it’s not an eventuality we see as being likely to come to fruition.

