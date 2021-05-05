Postponed Manchester United v Liverpool game more popular than Arsenal or Spurs

More fans tuned in to watch, well, nothing, at Old Trafford on Sunday, than they did the Arsenal or Spurs games – which both actually took place.

Sky Sports peaked at 1.4m for the discussion of why United v Liverpool wasn’t going to take place – far more than they had for the actual football matches either side – according to the Mail.

More fans watched Sky Sports' coverage of postponed Man United-Liverpool clash than watched Tottenham and Arsenal https://t.co/ucTlT7TbSH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 3, 2021

That shows by how big a distance United and Liverpool are the country’s biggest sides.

There has yet been no word as to when the game will be replayed, with many Reds believing Liverpool should simply be awarded three points, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side already playing midweek until the season’s end.

If it had been at Anfield, and Scousers had broken in and trashed TV equipment and injured a police officer – you can guarantee the outcry of anger from the neutrals would have been much noisier.