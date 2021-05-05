Premier League issues major announcement on fan attendance for last two games – The Athletic

Only home fans (a limited number) will be able to attend the final two league games of the season, as confirmed by the Premier League.

This update comes from The Athletic, following suggestions that away supporters could be permitted access to the stands as part of the 10,000 spectator figure previously touted.

“The Premier League today confirmed the final two match rounds of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions,” as the Premier League statement read.

“Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance.

“The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing Covid-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

“Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season.”

READ MORE: (Video) Avram Glazer’s outright refusal to apologise over ESL could not be more starkly different to J. W. Henry’s response

With COVID-19 still an undeniable threat to the wellbeing of fans, let alone club staff, it’s a sensible move from the league – particularly in light of the new, worrying variants of the virus that have emerged of late.

A step up to 10,000 fans, whilst still not a considerable proportion for clubs like Liverpool, is a step in the right direction, without taking too much of a risk.

Given how it felt just to have 2,000 fans back in attendance at Anfield prior to the turn of the year, we at the EOTK can’t even begin to imagine how special it will be to have five times as many taking their seats in mid-May.

We’d love to have a full Anfield back at some stage, of course, particularly given how harsh an impact the lack of supporters has had on the players’ performances at home this term, but we certainly approve of the league’s caution in the meantime.

Exclusive: Liverpool tracking €60m ace deemed similar to Zlatan Ibrahimovic