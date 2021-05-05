Rearranged fixture date for Liverpool v Manchester United officially announced

Liverpool’s postponed meeting with Manchester United has been officially rearranged for May 13th, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The tie had initially been delayed following protests which had erupted at Old Trafford, with supporters breaking into the stadium to demonstrate against the owners, the Glazers.

Confirmation the rearranged game against Manchester United will be played on Thursday May 13, kicking off at 8.15pm. Away fixture against Burnley also now set for Wednesday May 19.https://t.co/CCK1IchPmg pic.twitter.com/cW9cxquM4Q — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) May 5, 2021

The protest itself was marred by the actions of a minority of supporters, though it’s worth emphasising that it was largely peaceful, despite reports losing sight of the reason behind the protesters’ actions.

While we completely respect the message behind the protest, it is, admittedly, somewhat frustrating that our end-of-season run-in will be made all the more difficult with us now playing four games in 10 days.

Given that we face our remaining five games seven points away from the top four (with a game in hand), the one advantage of having fallen out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage – the extra preparation and recovery time – has been lost.

Fortunately, beyond United, we are coming up against sides lower down the table, with only Southampton at home this Saturday before the fans are projected to return to Anfield for our final home fixture against Crystal Palace.

