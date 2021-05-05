(Video) Avram Glazer’s outright refusal to apologise over ESL could not be more starkly different to J. W. Henry’s response

John W. Henry was vilified, and rightly so, for FSG’s involvement in a failed attempt by the Premier League’s ‘big six’ outfits to mount a coup via the formation of a European Super League.

To the American’s credit, the apology was swift, well-articulated, and, importantly, could not have contrasted more blatantly against Avram Glazer’s (whose family holds a majority stake in Manchester United) continued refusal to acknowledge wrongdoing.

This isn’t a point made to excuse our own owner’s PR disaster, however, it does go to show how differently supporters are viewed by the two organisations, with the Glazers’ continuing silence suggesting a concerning degree of indifference when it comes to the fans and their values.

Change still needs to happen at Liverpool – we can only hope talks between CEO Billy Hogan and Spirit of Shankly will amount to something – though it’s worth bearing in mind that, when it comes down to it, we’re blessed with far more conscientious owners than most of our rivals.

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has refused to apologise to fans over the disastrous attempt to form a breakaway European Super League — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 5, 2021