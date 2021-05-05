(Video) Dejan Lovren beaming as Zenit teammate dresses up as Deadpool to collect Russian Premier League medal

We’ve seen some bizarre but hilarious costume videos in our time here at the Empire of the Kop.

After leading Zenit St. Petersburg to a Russian Premier League title, Dejan Lovren’s teammate Artem Dzyuba decided to do things a bit differently when collecting his winners medal.

The 32-year-old forward was captured on camera in a Deadpool outfit, much to the amusement of our former defender, his fellow teammates, and spectators in the stands.

It’s a bit of a strange watch if we’re completely honest, yet we can’t tear our eyes away from it!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Sportsman:

