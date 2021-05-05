(Video) ‘Nat, you can finish!’ All laughs as Phillips bags goals in Kirkby training drill

We really hope Nat Phillips manages to find the back of the net before this season is up!

He is so good in the air, but usually in his own half when he’s sending it 30-yards – not nestling a cute one into the corner of the opposition net…

But maybe he’ll have some chances to shoot, as well!

In the below video, courtesy of LFCTVGO (Sign up, here), you can see Phillips scoring goals in Liverpool shooting drills. One of the coaches lauds his end product, too – by declaring, ‘Nat, you can finish!’

We’ve never seen him be a part of them before, so perhaps Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders have some kind of Steven Caulker-esque plan to get Liverpool back in the goals!

Fast forward to 3:54 to see the parts we’re discussing!