(Video) ‘Peaceful protests, eh?’ New footage shows United fans screaming ‘You Scouse B*******’ as they attack police

Manchester United fans had a right to protest on Sunday about their ownership.

Without protest, nothing changes. But the idea that the protest was entirely peaceful and the game should now be rescheduled is just silly.

Fans screamed ‘You Scouse Bastards’ at police, as they hurled objects at them – what does that have to do with the Glazers? It seems a few were quite confused, or more likely, just there for the fun of the riot.

If that isn’t the most obvious example of when a 3-0 win should be awarded, we don’t know what is…

Is there really a solid argument now for this game to be replayed? If so, we’d like to hear it.