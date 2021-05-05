(Video) The Thiago Drill – Liverpool practice using Spaniard as central lynchpin

We thought this part of LFCTVGO’s latest Inside Training was especially interesting, actually.

If you go to 1:45 of the clip, you’ll see a Kirkby training drill in which Thiago is the side’s lynchpin, acting as the central passing point from which the players in the outer circle can play off and through.

Naturally, he’s incredible at it and even though he hasn’t been able to consistently show his best level this term, we can still appreciate his jaw-dropping natural footballing ability and technical skills.

Next term, we really want to see a central midfield three of Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson.

Due to injuries at different times, we’ve seen this trio start just one match all season.

Our strongest midfield, starting just one of nigh-on 50 matches! Surely we won’t have such bad luck in terms of availability next time out…?