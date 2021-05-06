Charlie Adam shares hilarious Aguero joke a decade on from the fact

Good on Charlie Adam for this.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who signed from Blackpool in 2011, has shared a great image which shows the infamous tweet from his signing and the currently trending Sergio Aguero meme…

Journalist Oli Holt said that Adam would be a better signing than the Argentine, which didn’t exactly turn out to be the case!

Adam lasted just one season at Liverpool, while Aguero went on to become City’s record goalscorer, so even as the most ardent Reds, we can admit they won this transfer battle!

The midfielder though is still actually plying his trade for Dundee in his homeland, while Aguero will be on a free this summer and will exit on a Bosman.

We could do with a striker of his ilk and finishing ability at Liverpool, but it obviously won’t happen.

Instead, our new forward will likely be younger and on much lower wages.