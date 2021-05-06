Clearing up ‘5th place gets you Champions League’ rumours

Liverpool will not qualify for the Champions League if we finish fifth in the Premier League – despite some rumours circling Twitter.

In fact, there’s a chance now we could finish fourth and not make the competition next year, if Chelsea and Arsenal missed the top four but won the Champions League and Europa League respectively, this.

The Anfield Talk explains it, neatly:

Chelsea #UCL win, Arsenal #UEL win, Chelsea 5th, LFC 4th – UCL for LFC ❌ Chelsea #UCL win, Arsenal don’t win #UEL, LFC 4th – UCL for LFC ✅ — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 5, 2021

That would be the rather sour tasting cherry on the top of a pretty miserable season, wouldn’t it?!

Finishing fourth, then being denied the Champions League anyway!

Oh well – what will be will be. Hopefully Mo Salah can rack up a few more goals and get himself another Golden Boot – and we’d like to see Nat Phillips get a goal and Ben Davies make an appearance.

Top four is not an impossibility, but we just can’t see how a side as good as Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel will now mess it up.