Connor Coady recalls funny story of his Anfield dive, with Mo Salah giving him grief

Remember Connor Coady’s dive at the Kop end at Anfield a few months back…?

Wolves were awarded a penalty, but thankfully, VAR overturned it after it became very apparent there was zero contact on the former Liverpool defender’s leg…

He walked away sheepishly, knowing exactly what he’d done.

“Don’t mention that game! I got some serious stick for that!” he told the Greatest Game podcast.

“As the ball comes in, you know when you’re thinking someone is going to touch you, as I’m thinking that he [Mane] moved his foot dead quick.

“So I go down and I was hoping that the referee wouldn’t blow his whistle.

“The next minute, the whistle blows and I just put my head dead into the turf.

“So I’m thinking they’re obviously going to see it on VAR. I’m walking back and all the Liverpool players are giving me stick!

“I remember as I’m walking back Salah, of all people, said to me ‘you can’t do that, my friend’.”

There was speak of Coady being a potential Liverpool target, but we think that ship has sailed. He’s good, but we hope Ibrahima Konate will be even better, with the Reds deciding to sign the Frenchman from Rb Leipzig.

That example was one where VAR helped us this term, but my word, there’s been countless others that have gone the other way – and when it really mattered.

The games against Everton and Brighton away really stand out for us – although there’s been others we’ve simply pushed to the back of our minds.

Will it change, long-term? We don’t know – but it has to – as it’s largely defined this season – and not in a good way.