Harvey Elliott says Jordan Henderson is criminally underrated as a footballer

Liverpool’s on-loan youngster Harvey Elliott has taken time to praise the captain of his parent club, Jordan Henderson.

Elliott has done wonderful things on loan in the Championship, scoring six goals and offering 11 assists for Blackburn Rovers.

No other teenager has as many goal involvements in England, in fact – and we’re very excited to have him back amongst us for next season.

Elliott has lauded Hendo, though, who he thinks is underrated as a footballer and a person.

“I don’t think no one appreciates him as much as they should. Henderson is an absolute legend, on and off the pitch,” he told the Counter Attack podcast.

He’s spot, on course! Hendo is an amazing midfielder and our results without him this season prove how key a cog he is in our side.

We lack leadership, drive and energy in his absence – and we can only hope he’ll be fully fit for next term as this injury seems to be dragging on.

We were told six weeks at the beginning of March, remember – and it’s now a week into May.

At this rate, we reckon the skipper is worried his place at the Euros will also be in jeopardy.