(Image) Charlie Adam pokes fun at Liverpool transfer with cheeky social media post

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has poked fun at his own transfer to Anfield back in 2011.

The Scot only survived one season with the Reds before being offloaded to Stoke City, and it seems he’s well aware his move was far from a success.

Taking to Twitter, Adam shared a meme which had Manchester City star Sergio Aguero looking confused at a tweet by Mirror journalist Oliver Holt.

The original post in question was a suggestion from the experienced reporter that Adam joining Liverpool could be a better transfer than Aguero signing for City.

Take a look at the image below.