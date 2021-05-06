(Image) Harvey Elliott has just got an awesome Liverpool tattoo

When Harvey Elliott eventually breaks through into our first-team, we’re not sure there’ll be much worry about him joining a European super power, you know…

The teenager adores Liverpool, as his latest tattoo proves. The playmaker has got a sketch of himself as a child, wearing his no.67 and a Liverpool cap!

Elliott has done exceptionally this season with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, and could win the league’s Young Player of the Year award, too.

We hope he comes back and delivers in the pre-season friendlies and we reckon next term, he could fill Xherdan Shaqiri’s minutes, with the Swiss expected to depart in the summer.

