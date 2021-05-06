(Images) Official photos of Liverpool’s 2021/22 kit leaked online

Nike kits leak even quicker than New Balance ones!

It seems official photographs of Liverpool’s new home kit for the 2021/22 season have already found their way online.

In an article by Footy Headlines, who are typically spot-on when it comes to wearables, a few images have been shared.

Snaps of the rumoured new kit have been doing the rounds for a little while now, but it seems some of the colouring in the early leaks may have been off as the new images look a touch darker.

You can see the official-looking photographs – taken from the aforementioned FH article – below…

NEW IMAGES These look like images that will be up on the official sites when released.

Looking more and more likely that this is “officially” the next home kit.https://t.co/HoMsY6EqKk pic.twitter.com/PVOSETfQJD — The Kit Man (@LFCKits) May 6, 2021