‘It’s an absolute nightmare!’ says Carra, as Liverpool fans set to universally turn TVs off May 29

A worse Champions League Final would be Manchester City v Manchester United…

But we reckon from a Liverpool perspective, that’s the only one more heinous than City v Chelsea, which is now confirmed after Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Real Madrid, a night after Pep Guardiola’s men dispatched PSG….

Jamie Carragher explained the situation last night, after Chelsea eased past a hapless Real Madrid side – who were so bad – we began to question how on earth we couldn’t get past them in the quarters.

‘It’s an absolute nightmare, really! Listen, I’m delighted in a way because it shows where English football is right now,’ Carra told CBS, cited in the Metro.

‘After tomorrow [the Europa League semi-finals] we could have four English teams in the European finals.

‘We go back to a big story in the last couple of weeks with the European Super League, I think it tells you why [Florentino] Perez and [Joan] Laporta at the two Spanish giants [Real Madrid and Barcelona] are desperate for a Super League because at this moment in time they can’t cope with the Premier League.

‘It’s not just the quality of football, it’s the finances of the teams and the great managers. You look at Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp… at the moment the Premier League is the place to be and it’s a sorry tale for the rest of Europe because they seem a fair bit away.

‘Chelsea didn’t just beat Real Madrid, they battered them over two games, it should have been four of five really.’

If Mo Salah had taken that early chance at Anfield, we reckon Real Madrid will have succumbed. That’s how poor they were last night, but in fairness, Chelsea in that mood would’ve beaten Liverpool on current form in the semis anyway…

It seems Liverpool sold our souls to win the Premier League last season, and this term is the punishment!

The VAR nonsense, the injuries, the horrible results, the lack of fans – and now this…

It’s never ending. It has to be the nastiest campaign in living memory.

We’ll need a full summer to recover from it, in fact.