Klopp’s agent talks about Jurgen’s commitment RE Liverpool’s ESL decision

Jurgen Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has reiterated that Liverpool’s manager remains committed to the cause, despite our struggle of a season and the fallout from the ownership’s attempts to form a breakaway European Super League.

“Absolutely! No discussion,” Kosicke told Sky Sports Germany when asked if Klopp’s thoughts about the Liverpool job remain the same.

The boss is contracted until 2024 and that’s when we believe he’ll stay until.

He has long said he is a man of his word regarding contracts, and he’s not the type to dishonour an agreement.

This season has been a dreadful one, in which Klopp has been forced to field relative novices at centre-back during the worst injury crisis of our modern history.

His board didn’t back him with a new central defender on January 1, which was a horrible decision on their part.

Klopp also had a personal battle to deal with following the loss of his mother and his inability to fly home as a result of the pandemic.

This summer, we hope he has a long break, along with his players who aren’t at the Euros, and returns revitalised.

There’s no way 2021/22 will be like this term.