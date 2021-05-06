Liverpool have agreed personal terms on 5-year deal with major summer signing – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have finalised contractual terms with Ibrahima Konate, who will join the club this summer as our major central defensive signing.

The Frenchman will sign from Rb Leipzig, once a few details have been ironed out with Rb Leipzig, his current parent club.

“The agreement with the player is done. They want to sign the player. It is just a case of the clubs negotiating,” transfer expert and journalist Fabrizio Romano told talkSPORT.

“The player wants to go. It is a five-year contract. In some weeks, it will be complete.”

It’s been a horrible season for Liverpool, and Chelsea and Manchester City making the Champions League Final just makes it even worse, but Konate’s arrival and the return of our currently injured centre-backs offers a light at the end of the tunnel.

The 21-year-old will compete with Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and possibly Ozan Kabak – if signed permanently – to start alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back.

That seems like a lot of options, but if this season proves anything, it’s that we need plenty!

Liverpool will also need to invest in a new centre-forward and a replacement for the departing Gini Wijnaldum.