Liverpool predicted XI v. Southampton: Jurgen Klopp set to make three key changes

Liverpool are up against Southampton in the Premier League this weekend, and go into the fixture on the back of a poor run of form.

After looking to have secured slender 1-0 victories against Leeds and Newcastle, the Reds collapsed in both games and dropped four points.

Southampton played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester City recently, but may fancy themselves against an out-of-form Liverpool side.

Jurgen Klopp tinkered with his starting XI against Newcastle, with some decisions caused by ill-timed injuries, but here’s how we see him setting up against the Saints…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho was utilised as an emergency centre-half against Newcastle, but Phillips was named in the starting XI to face Manchester United last week, before the game was called off, so it’s safe to assume he’s fit again.

The Brazilian should move back into midfield, in that case, and we’re tipping Thiago and James Milner to start alongside him.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but expect Diogo Jota to come off the bench if that’s indeed where he starts.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Kabak, Phillips, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino