Liverpool to escape two-year European ban after UEFA meetings – report

UEFA are reportedly set to spare Liverpool a two-year ban from European football after positive meetings over the last two weeks.

ESPN state clubs still involved with the proposed European ‘Super League’ could be hit with a hefty suspension, but those who have reversed their involvement could be let off.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Milan are the only teams still technically involved, after the other eight – including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea – dropped out.

Within 48 hours of the initial proposal, the European ‘Super League’ was effectively no more, with sides falling like dominoes following a strong backlash from the wider football community.

The Premier League have already taken steps to prevent their biggest outfits forming or joining a breakaway league by introducing a new charter all clubs need to agree upon.

The guidelines are as follows…

• Additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected

• A new Owners’ Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to, committing them to the core principles of the Premier League

• Breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions

• Enlisting the support of Government to bring in appropriate legislation to protect football’s open pyramid, principles of sporting merit and the integrity of the football community