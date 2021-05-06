Rio Ferdinand tips surprise side to finish above Liverpool next season

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has tipped Chelsea to finish above Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

To be fair, the Blues do look a different beast under Thomas Tuchel, but the Premier League champions-elect and the Reds are surely a step or two ahead.

Liverpool haven’t been at their best this season, with a host of long-term injuries the most apparent cause, but will surely be back to their typical fiery form next term.

Nonetheless, Ferdinand fancies Chelsea to go all the way next year, with Timo Werner setting the league ablaze.

“Have you seen Chelsea’s stats by the way? Chelsea are my team to win the league next year,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Since Tuchel has come in, they are top of almost every category: goals conceded, chances created. What he’s done going in there, you can do nothing but give him applause man. It’s unbelievable.

“Werner will bang. Werner will bang next year. It’s his first year in the country. People are forgetting he’s settling in – during a pandemic by the way. This isn’t the easiest settling-in period.”

It’s hard to disagree with Rio on Werner, to be honest. He got off to a stuttering start at Stamford Bridge, but has now managed a respectable 12 goals and 13 assists in his debut season (47 games thus far).

Chelsea are up against Man City in the Champions League final later this month, but they’re also scheduled to face them this weekend in the Premier League, so perhaps we’ll get to see how well they fare against one of the country’s juggernauts.