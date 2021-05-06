(Video) Kaide Gordon scores pure beauty for U18s as January signing mimics Sadio Mane’s famous Arsenal effort

Remember on Sadio Mane’s debut, when he scored that outrageous goal against Arsenal at the Emirates in that 4-3 win?

Well, this one from Kaide Gordon wasn’t quite as good, being against Derby County U18s, but it definitely has some similarity in the way he cuts in and skips between two defenders before burying into the far corner.

The winger was signed from Derby in January, and has hit the ground running. Next season, there’s no way he’ll still be playing with the U18s and will surely move to the U23s, as we imagine Mateusz Musialowski and James Balagazi will, too.

That attacking trio is showing huge promise in the U18s and currently demolishing everything in sight.

Kaide Gordon puts Liverpool one ahead. pic.twitter.com/pQyV4Wn6pX — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) May 4, 2021