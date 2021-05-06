(Video) “That’s finished me off”: Klopp & Dalglish leave Anfield announcer speechless

The ‘Voice of Anfield’, George Sephton, has released a new book all about his experience working as Liverpool’s stadium announcer for the past 50 years.

Speaking to Steph McGovern on Channel 4, the Liverpudlian was promoting his work when he got two lovely messages dropped on him by the host.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and club legend Kenny Dalglish had pre-recorded a couple of messages for Sephton, and they were played to him on air.

The 75-year-old got emotional after hearing from the two icons, saying “that’s finished me off” to McGovern.

Take a look at the video below – via Channel 4.

