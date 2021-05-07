Fabrizio Romano drops major contract update on two key Liverpool stars

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a new contract for Virgil van Dijk is considered “one of the priorities in Liverpool agenda since January”, with the club also likely to extend teammate Fabinho’s terms.

The pair’s contracts are set to expire in the summer of 2023, though the incumbent Premier League champions are understandably keen to ensure that the players – both being a central part of the Reds’ spine – remain in Merseyside for as long as possible.

Taking into account how Liverpool have suffered across the pitch as a result of the long-term injury sustained by the towering Dutchman, new terms are arguably more than justified.

A return to running on the training ground suggests that we’ll have our talismanic No.4 back on the pitch, where we’ve desperately missed his influence, next term.

Ideally, we’d hope getting Mo Salah on another long-term contract is equally as much of a priority as is arranging a new agreement with Van Dijk, especially considering the Egyptian’s efforts this season as he has kept us in contention, virtually singlehandedly, for a top four finish.

Losing out on the forward, either via the end of his contract or in a potential sale to recoup value, would be a massive blow, even with the former Southampton star agreeing to extend his current terms.

