Fabrizio Romano makes pretty outrageous failed Liverpool transfer claim

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told his Here We Go podcast that Liverpool made a bigger offer to David Alaba than Real Madrid, but the Austrian has chosen the Spanish giants because he’s always dreamed of playing there…

The defender/midfielder is one of the best utility players on the planet, but has decided to join Real Madrid on a Bosman from Bayern Munich – when multiple sides – including Liverpool – were credited with an interest.

“The biggest bid for David Alaba arrived from Liverpool – they were trying to convince him. But he always had the dream of playing in Spain so that’s why he’s decided to join Real Madrid,” Romano says.

Real Madrid will be paying him an absurd wage, so given our current financial situation, we find that hard to believe!

If it is true, it shows we’re willing to spend big on the best talent this summer, which again, given the end of year financial figures posted, makes us skeptical.

This summer, we need a new defender, who will be Ibrahima Konate, a midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum and a centre-forward.

We know the club is looking at Yves Bissouma and Dusan Vlahovic, so that would be an exciting and intriguing potentially incoming trio.