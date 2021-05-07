(Image) Liverpool’s home kit for 2021/22 photoshopped with 19/20 colour scheme looks interesting

A photoshopped image of Liverpool’s home kit for the next season has emerged on Reddit, courtesy of u/WelcomeToCityLinks, with the shirt bearing a changed colour scheme.

The coral trimmings on the collar and sleeves, reportedly bolted on for our upcoming jersey, was replaced with the white and yellow of our 2019/20 number.

The difference is decidedly remarkable, with the shirt instantly looking more Liverpool-esque.

Though the leaked images of our potential home kit for the next campaign mark an improvement on some of the questionable designs we’ve seen surface on social media, some of the details do bear similarities with Roma’s colours.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit: