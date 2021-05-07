Jamie Carragher jokes with Connor Coady over €35m Wolves star: “Have you spoken to him about how good Liverpool is?”

Conor Coady waved off suggestions that fellow teammate Pedro Neto could leave Wolves in response to Jamie Carragher’s tongue-in-cheek remark over a potential Liverpool switch.

Speaking on the former Reds man’s The Greatest Game podcast, the centre-half waxed lyrical about the Portuguese forward whose performances of late have reportedly attracted the wandering eyes of other clubs in the Premier League.

“Have you spoken to him about how good Liverpool is?” the 43-year-old asked.

“He’s not leaving Wolves!” Coady replied, before expanding on the 21-year-old’s influence at the Molineux Stadium.

“Boss, mate, yeah. Really good. He’s class, him.

“You forget he’s 21, I look at him as a 28-year-old. He doesn’t look that age.

“We were talking the other day and we were on about how he’s born in 2000 and we were putting him in the same category as Phil Foden.

“You look at how well he’s doing and then you look at the numbers Pedro is bringing up as well, and the assists and the goals and how he’s affecting games for Wolves.

“He’s an incredible player, absolutely incredible.”

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Southampton: Jurgen Klopp set to make three key changes

It’s not a player we’ve been regularly linked with in recent months, with the likes of Patson Daka and Dusan Vlahovic seeming to pop up with far more regularity.

That’s not to say we’d be entirely opposed to a move in the summer, should our recruitment team take a fancy to the young winger.

Though Neto’s numbers aren’t exactly comparable with the likes of our own forward line, with only 10 goal contributions in 35 games (across all competitions), the acquisition of Diogo Jota last summer has proven that prior numbers can be deceiving.

If the player could be secured for his estimated value of €35m (according to Transfermarkt), it could be considered very good business as Jurgen Klopp looks to expand his options up top.

Could Liverpool still make the Champions League in 5th? EOTK clears up a lingering rumour