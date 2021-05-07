Jurgen Klopp makes ‘brutal’ top four admission ahead of season run-in

Jurgen Klopp admitted to reporters in his pre-match presser that he wasn’t confident over Liverpool’s chances of making the top four this term.

With five games to go and seven points separating the Reds from 4th-placed Chelsea, David Maddock’s categorisation of the former Dortmund boss’ thoughts on the matter as “brutal” is certainly accurate.

Jurgen Klopp says "I'm not sure there is still a chance" of finishing in the top four. Brutal assessement…#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 7, 2021

“Yeah that’s easy to say and even then there’s no guarantee for it, I said that already before the last two games. We drew them both, so that didn’t help,” the German said. “I’m not sure there is still a chance but we will try to make sure that if there is one we will be there – that’s clear.”

It’s worth noting that, realistically, the points gap is only four points technically – though this is contingent on us beating Southampton tomorrow at Anfield, an added burden considering our recent struggles on home turf.

It’s a very strange world where L4, once considered an impregnable fortress, is now considered fair game across the Premier League.

Though our chances of gaining entry back into the heralded top four spots remain somewhat slim, particularly with Thomas Tuchel’s side having picked up an impressive run of form, a late run of our own could supply enough pressure for the London outfit to crack.

With expectations having crumbled since the turn of the year, qualifying for the Champions League (once considered something of a guarantee for us) would significantly lift the mood in Merseyside.

