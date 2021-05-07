Liverpool queried Mino Raiola over €40m goalscoring midfielder – report

Liverpool have reportedly fired questions over Rodrigo de Paul repeatedly to the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, according to FcInterNews (via Sport Witness).

The Reds have been previously heavily linked with the Udinese star, particularly in the wake of speculation over Wijnaldum’s Anfield future, with the Dutchman looking nailed on to depart the club in the summer.

Considering the No.5’s vital importance to Jurgen Klopp, the potential chasm-esque gap in the squad is one which will undoubtedly be something of a priority for the German to be filled come the season end.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp issues congratulatory message as Liverpool star wins Sporting Inspiration award

With our goalscoring threat from midfield largely drying up, as Mo Salah has near singlehandedly kept the gears turning up front, the pressure to find goals from other areas of the pitch is mounting.

Finding a new forward in the summer window, as Klopp is reportedly keen on doing, will undoubtedly go some way to hotwiring our once formidable forward line back into life, though it makes sense for us to keep things unpredictable and threatening throughout the sqaud.

With eight goals and 10 assists across all competitions this term, the €40m Serie A star could be a step in the right direction in that regard.

Could Liverpool still make the Champions League in 5th? EOTK clears up a lingering rumour