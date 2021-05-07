Liverpool set to open talks with superstar over £50m contract extension

If this season has proven anything about our side, it’s that Virgil van Dijk is quite important…

Without him, we’ve been a shadow, or often something worse, of our former selves.

His signing in 2018 was what triggered our transformation and his absence this term did the same backwards.

According to Football Insider, the club is readying contract talks this summer over a five-year extension worth £50m-odd, once bonuses and incentives are added up.

Van Dijk is 30-years-old, but this isn’t an issue for a centre-back and the next five years could be his best.

He’s such a brilliant physical specimen that he’ll likely continue to improve, which is a scary thought, providing he can overcome his knee issue which has kept him since October.

We won’t see Virg again this campaign, but we hope he’ll enjoy a full pre-season, not go the Euros with the Netherlands, and be ready to start 2021/22 in Jurgen Klopp’s lineup.