Mo Salah ‘on the shortlist of Tuchel and Chelsea’, says Christian Falk

Mo Salah is reportedly being eyed by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea ahead of the summer window, according to renowned Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk.

Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku have likewise been shortlisted, with the London outfit expected to bolster their forward options in the summer.

It’s a bit of a weird one, to say the least, especially considering the Egyptian’s history with the Stamford Bridge side, having once been considered a Premier League ‘flop’ during the reign of Jose Mourinho.

The idea that we would part ways with the 28-year-old at all, let alone to a rival in the same division, is absolutely unthinkable.

Salah has been in brilliant form for us this term, keeping us in contention for a top four spot with his goals, despite the more lacklustre efforts of his fellow front-three teammates.

While speculation around his future has undeniably been rife, with much continuing to be made of prior interviews in which he refused to rule out a move abroad, there has been a clear degree of intention on the former Roma star’s part to extend his stay in Merseyside.

Irregardless of recent reports suggesting that Van Dijk and Fabinho’s contracts will be prioritised first ahead of the summer window, we find it extremely hard to believe that the club hierarchy are prepared to see the Egyptian King’s current terms run past expiry without an update.

